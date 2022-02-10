Jurassic Park meets Jurassic World in first trailer for new blockbuster Dominion

Jurassic Park meets Jurassic World in first trailer for new blockbuster Dominion
Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum (Ian West/PA)
Thu, 10 Feb, 2022 - 17:23
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Jurassic Park stars Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill team up with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in the first trailer for Jurassic World: Dominion.

The blockbuster is the third film of the Jurassic World series and sixth instalment of the Jurassic Park franchise.

The film is set four years after the destruction of the Jurassic World theme park at Isla Nublar, when genetically engineered dinosaurs were auctioned off by companies and released in the human world.

Goldblum reprises his original role as Ian Malcolm, while Dern is back as Dr Ellie Sattler and Neill is Alan Grant.

The trailer shows the dinosaurs wreaking havoc in cities as Dern’s character warns: “Human and dinosaurs can’t co-exist. We created an ecological disaster.”

Goldblum adds: “We not only lack dominion over nature, we’re subordinate to it.”

The new footage shows dinosaurs attacking planes, while another pursues Pratt’s Owen Grady as he rides a motorbike.

Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the film features new cast members DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze and Campbell Scott.

The film’s returning cast includes BD Wong as Dr Henry Wu, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Daniella Pineda as Dr Zia Rodriguez and Omar Sy as Barry Sembene.

Jurassic World: Dominion will be released in UK cinemas on June 10.

More in this section

Myanmar Filmmaker Prominent Myanmar filmmaker arrested after a year on the run
Music stock Betty Davis, hard funk pioneer, dies aged 77
The 91st Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Jennifer Lopez says playing character of superstar singer was ‘very meta’
JurassicPlace: UK
Eve (Suzan Moore/PA)

Rapper Eve announces birth of baby boy

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices