Jurassic Park meets Jurassic World in first trailer for new blockbuster Dominion

Jurassic Park stars Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill team up with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in the first trailer for Jurassic World: Dominion.

The blockbuster is the third film of the Jurassic World series and sixth instalment of the Jurassic Park franchise.

The film is set four years after the destruction of the Jurassic World theme park at Isla Nublar, when genetically engineered dinosaurs were auctioned off by companies and released in the human world.

Goldblum reprises his original role as Ian Malcolm, while Dern is back as Dr Ellie Sattler and Neill is Alan Grant.

The trailer shows the dinosaurs wreaking havoc in cities as Dern’s character warns: “Human and dinosaurs can’t co-exist. We created an ecological disaster.”

Goldblum adds: “We not only lack dominion over nature, we’re subordinate to it.”

The new footage shows dinosaurs attacking planes, while another pursues Pratt’s Owen Grady as he rides a motorbike.

Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the film features new cast members DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze and Campbell Scott.

The film’s returning cast includes BD Wong as Dr Henry Wu, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Daniella Pineda as Dr Zia Rodriguez and Omar Sy as Barry Sembene.

Jurassic World: Dominion will be released in UK cinemas on June 10.