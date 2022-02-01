Alec Baldwin to host new art fraud podcast

Alec Baldwin will narrate a new podcast about one of the biggest cases of US art fraud in history.

The first episode of Art Fraud airs on February 1, amid the actor’s ongoing legal battle following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The podcast, written by Vanity Fair reporter Michael Shnayerson and hosted by Baldwin, tells the story of the Knoedler Gallery.

The revered art gallery in New York City collapsed following a scandal involving dozens of disputed paintings and over 80 million dollars in profit.

Founded in 1846, It closed in 2011 after 165 years in operation.

In a trailer for the podcast, Baldwin describes the story as one of “deception, greed and forgery” in the art world.

It comes as Baldwin continues to fight two lawsuits brought against him following the fatal shooting of Ms Hutchins on the set of western Rust in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Lawyers acting on behalf of the actor recently appealed to have allegations, brought by script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, thrown out.

Along with nearly two dozen other defendants associated with the film, Baldwin is also facing another lawsuit brought by the head of lighting on the film, Serge Svetnoy, over the incident.