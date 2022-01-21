Final message from Betty White thanks fans for ‘love and support’ over the years

Final message from Betty White thanks fans for ‘love and support’ over the years
Final message from Betty White thanks fans for ‘love and support’ over the years (Matt Sayles/ AP)
Fri, 21 Jan, 2022 - 23:58
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

A final message from late US actress Betty White has been posted on her official Instagram, thanking fans for the “outpouring of love” following her death.

The special video message was originally recorded for fans attending a film screening of a documentary to mark the TV veteran’s 100th birthday.

The post said that White wanted to use her landmark birthday to celebrate her fans, and that she never took their support for granted.

The award-winning Golden Girls actress died on New Year’s Eve aged 99, less than a month before her landmark birthday on January 17.

“I just want to thank you for your love and support over the years, thank you so much, and stick around,” White says in the video, wearing a lime green top and white trousers with an electric green blazer.

The video caption read: “As we continue to see number coming in from all over the world — it’s just absolutely amazing how much money all of you raised for the animals through #thebettywhitechallenge.

“She could never have imagined such an outpouring of love and would have be so grateful to everyone.

“When we recorded her special message to fans who attended the movie, we also recorded one that we had planned to put on social media on her birthday.

“She was using the occasion of her 100th birthday to celebrate YOU – her fans.

Outside of her acting career White was well known for her love of animals and activism (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“She knew how lucky she was; she felt the love, and she never took it for granted.

“I think it’s appropriate to post today as a thank from Betty and the animals.”

Outside of her acting career, White was well known for her love of animals and activism.

The Betty White Challenge encouraged people to donate five dollars to any local or national animal shelter in the actress’ name before or on her birthday.

White appeared in other hit US sitcoms including Hot In Cleveland, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Betty White Show and Life With Elizabeth during a career spanning more than 80 years.

More in this section

British graduate to co-star alongside Vince Vaughn in Apple TV series British graduate to co-star alongside Vince Vaughn in Apple TV series
Irish premiere Belfast Kenneth Branagh among nominees for top Directors Guild awards
62nd Cannes Film Festival - Looking For Eric Official Screening Evangeline Lilly attends rally in support of ‘bodily sovereignty’
WhitePlace: UK
Florence Pugh excites fans with new online cooking tutorial (Ian West/ PA)

Florence Pugh excites fans with new online cooking tutorial

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices