Downton Abbey film sequel release delayed until late spring

Downton Abbey film sequel release delayed until late spring
The release of the highly anticipated sequel to the Downton Abbey film has been delayed (Universal/PA)
Wed, 26 Jan, 2022 - 18:57
Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

The release of the highly anticipated sequel to the Downton Abbey film has been delayed.

The forthcoming period drama, titled Downton Abbey: A New Era, was due to arrive in cinemas on March 18 but has been pushed back to April 29.

Dame Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Michelle Dockery and Elizabeth McGovern will all be reprising their roles.

Actors Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West are also joining the cast.

The sequel will see the beloved characters go on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess’ newly inherited villa.

Hugh Bonneville and Michelle Dockery will reprise their roles (Ben Blackall/Universal)

Downton Abbey began life as a TV series, airing on ITV from 2010 to 2015 and following the fortunes of the aristocratic Crawley family and their downstairs servants at a Yorkshire country estate.

The first film, released in 2019, followed a royal visit to the Crawley family and Downton staff.

Show creator Julian Fellowes returned to pen the script for the follow-up, while Simon Curtis, whose credits include My Week With Marilyn, directed it.

Downton Abbey: A New Era will now open in UK cinemas on April 29 and US cinemas on May 20.

More in this section

Charles Finch and Chanel pre-Bafta party Damian Lewis remembers Helen McCrory at poetry night dedicated to late wife
Star Wars: The Last Jedi European Premiere - London John Boyega ‘personally requested’ to work with the late Michael K Williams
EE British Academy Film Awards 2019 - Arrivals - London Bradley Cooper says he is still ‘insecure’ about being cast in certain films
DowntonPlace: UK
Katie Price media call

Katie Price announces launch of her OnlyFans channel days after arrest

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices