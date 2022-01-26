Damian Lewis remembers Helen McCrory at poetry night dedicated to late wife

Damian Lewis remembers Helen McCrory at poetry night dedicated to late wife
Damian Lewis speaks about Helen McCrory at poetry night dedicated to his wife (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Wed, 26 Jan, 2022 - 05:33
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Damian Lewis has remembered Helen McCrory at a poetry reading event dedicated to his late wife.

The actor said the event at the National Theatre was “perfect” due to the Peaky Blinders star’s love for the venue.

During the event on Tuesday evening a clip of McCrory reading poetry was played on screen, the Daily Mail reported.

Lewis joined Allie Esiri for the A Poet For Every Day Of The Year event alongside other special guests including Simon Russell Beale, Lesley Sharp and Fay Ripley.

“This evening is dedicated to her and it’s perfect, because Helen loved the National Theatre,” he said.

“One person whose thunder would absolutely not be stolen was Helen McCrory”.

The actress who was also known for her roles in the James Bond and Harry Potter franchises died from cancer in April.

“Heartbroken” Lewis shared at the time she had died peacefully at home and paid tribute to his “beautiful and mighty” wife.

More in this section

EE British Academy Film Awards 2019 - Arrivals - London Bradley Cooper says he is still ‘insecure’ about being cast in certain films
Graham Norton Show - London Peter Dinklage criticises production of Snow White And The Seven Dwarves film
Meat Loaf: I think of myself as an actor… not a singer Meat Loaf: I think of myself as an actor… not a singer
LewisPlace: UK
John Boyega ‘personally requested’ to work with the Wire star Michael K Williams (Matt Crossick/PA)

John Boyega ‘personally requested’ to work with the late Michael K Williams

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices