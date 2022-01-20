Reese Witherspoon to read CBeebies bedtime story about life’s special moments

Reese Witherspoon will make her debut on the children’s show reading Extraordinary! by Penny Harrison (BBC/PA)
Thu, 20 Jan, 2022 - 22:30
Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Reese Witherspoon will become the first winner of a best actress Oscar to appear on CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

The Hollywood star, 45, will make her debut on the children’s show reading Extraordinary! by Penny Harrison, which celebrates the special moments we share with friends and family.

The mother-of-three, the star of Big Little Lies, The Morning Show and Legally Blonde, joins a long list of famous names who have featured including Sir Elton John, Dolly Parton, Tom Hardy and Ed Sheeran.

Tom Hardy has also read bedtime stories for CBeebies (BBC/PA)

Opening the story, she says: “Sometimes, when we’re busy, it can be hard to find time to notice the world around us. The things we see every day can seem a bit … ordinary.

“But if you stop, and look closer, you’ll see that our world is extraordinary!”

Sending the young audience to bed, Witherspoon encourages them to look closely at something the following day that may initially appear ordinary, as they may also discover something special.

Witherspoon won an Oscar, Bafta and Golden Globe for her performance as June Carter Cash in the 2005 Johnny Cash biopic Walk The Line.

In August, she sold her production company, Hello Sunshine, for a reported 900 million US dollars (£661 million) to a media company backed by private equity firm Blackstone.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories airs each weekday at 6.50pm on the CBeebies channel and is also available on BBC iPlayer. Witherspoon’s story will air on Friday January 28.

