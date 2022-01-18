Will Smith dances with his mother to celebrate her 85th birthday

Will Smith arrives for a special screening of King Richard at the Curzon Mayfair cinema in London. Picture date: Wednesday November 17, 2021.
Tue, 18 Jan, 2022 - 02:06
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Will Smith has put on his dancing shoes to celebrate his mother’s 85th birthday.

The US actor posted a video of the pair dancing at an outdoor party to Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

“85 Today! Happy Bday, Mom-Mom,” Smith wrote on Instagram.

“Let’s dance our way to 100”.

Replying to the post, fellow actor Jamie Foxx added: “Happy birthday mom!!!”

Smith was recently awarded best actor at the low key Golden Globes ceremony for his performance in King Richard, in which played the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams.

SmithPlace: UK
Betty White’s assistant shares photo of late US actress on her 100th birthday (Matt Sayles/ AP)

Betty White’s assistant shares new photo of late actress on her 100th birthday

