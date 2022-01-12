Who is nominated at the 28th SAG Awards?

Some of Hollywood’s biggest names are among the nominees at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards.
British names featured across most categories, though perhaps not as prominently as in previous years.
Here are the nominees in full:
Cast in a motion picture
Here is to the icons that gave us what we needed this year... 🌟— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 12, 2022
Cheers to the Cast in a Motion Picture nominees: @belfastmovie, #Coda, @dontlookupfilm, @houseofguccimov, @kingrichardfilm pic.twitter.com/alqRSQ2avS
– Belfast
– Coda
– Don’t Look Up
– House Of Gucci
– King Richard
Male actor in a leading role
– Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power Of The Dog)
– Andrew Garfield (tick, tick…BOOM!)
– Javier Bardem (Being The Ricardos)
– Will Smith (King Richard)
– Denzel Washington (The Tragedy Of Macbeth)
Female actor in a leading role
We cannot stop thinking about the performances by the Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series nominees... Let’s give a round of applause for @JENCOOLIDGE, #CynthiaErivo, #MargaretQualley, #JeanSmart, and #KateWinslet! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/SKBhie8DZX— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 12, 2022
– Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
– Nicole Kidman (Being The Ricardos)
– Lady Gaga (House Of Gucci)
– Jessica Chastain (The Eyes Of Tammy Faye)
– Jennifer Hudson (Respect)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Drumroll! 🥁— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 12, 2022
Now presening the marvelous Male Actor in a Supporting Role nominees... @benaffleck, #BradleyCooper, @TroyKotsur, @JaredLeto, @KodiSmitMcPhee #sagawards2022 pic.twitter.com/bbH6G1KiUO
– Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar)
– Bradley Cooper (Licorice Pizza)
– Troy Kotsur (Coda)
– Jared Leto (House Of Gucci)
– Kodi Shmit McPhee (The Power Of The Dog)
Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Make way for our legendary ladies!— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 12, 2022
Here are your nominees for Female Actor in a Supporting Role: @caitrionambalfe #CateBlanchett, @arianadebose, @KirstenDunst, #RuthNegga pic.twitter.com/KlHBbbqP0G
– Caitriona Balfe (Belfast)
– Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley)
– Arian DeBose (West Side Story)
– Kirsten Dunst (The Power Of The Dog)
– Ruth Negga (Passing)
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Stuntin' on us! ✨— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 12, 2022
Here are your nominees for Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: @theblackwidow, @dunemovie, @thematrixmovie, @007, @shangchi pic.twitter.com/DfqxFEFzqe
– Black Widow
– Dune
– The Matrix Resurrections
– No Time To Die
– Shang Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
The nominees for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series went above and beyond this year! Let’s congratulate #MurrayBartlett, #OscarIsaac, @MichaelKeaton,#EwanMcGregor, and #EvanPeters! 🥂 #sagawards pic.twitter.com/exfxYuEJVl— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 12, 2022
– Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)
– Oscar Isaac (Scenes From A Marriage)
– Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
– Ewan McGregor (Halston)
– Evan Peters (Mare Of Easttown)
Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
– Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
– Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)
– Margaret Qualley (Maid)
– Jean Smart (Mare Of Easttown)
– Kate Winslet (Mare Of Easttown)
Male Actor in a Drama Series
The nominees for Male Actor in a Drama Series brought their A-game in 2021! Let’s hear it for #BrianCox, #BillyCrudup, #KieranCulkin, #LeeJungJae and #JeremyStrong! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/8zgjbcXWNm— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 12, 2022
– Brian Cox (Succession)
– Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
– Keiran Culkin (Succession)
– Lee Jung-Jae (Squid Game)
– Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Female Actor in a Drama Series
The nominees for Female Actor in a Drama— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 12, 2022
Series have us like😍 Congrats to #JenniferAniston, #JungHoYeon, #ElisabethMoss, #SarahSnook, and @ReeseW! #sagawards2022 pic.twitter.com/8spIKInEM5
– Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
– Jung Ho-Yeon (Squid Game)
– Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
– Sarah Snook (Succession)
– Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
The laughs that the nominees for Male Actor in a Comedy Series brought us were some of our favorites this year!— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 12, 2022
It’s time to celebrate #MichaelDouglas, @brettgoldstein, @SteveMartinToGo, #MartinShort, and #JasonSudeikis! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/EA6VA9d4DC
– Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
– Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
– Steve Martin (Only Murders In The Building)
– Martin Short (Only Murders In The Building)
– Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
#ElleFanning, @IamSandraOh, #JeanSmart, #JunoTemple, @hanwaddingham made sure we laughed our way all the way through 2021!— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 12, 2022
Congratulations to these hilarious women for being nominated for Female Actor in a Comedy
Series!✨ #sagawards2022 pic.twitter.com/IFrUxYx0BX
– Ellie Fanning (The Great)
– Sandrah Oh (The Chair)
– Jean Smart (Hacks)
– Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
– Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Ensemble in a Drama Series
– The Handmaid’s Tale
– The Morning Show
– Squid Game
– Succession
– Yellowstone
Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Let’s congratulate the fabulous comedy ensembles nominated this year 🔥 @TheGreatHulu #Hacks #TheKominskyMethod @OnlyMurdersHulu @TedLasso #sagawards2022 pic.twitter.com/DnYywihrG4— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 12, 2022
– The Great
– Hacks
– The Kominsky Method
– Only Murders In The Building
– Ted Lasso
Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Warning⚠ Don’t try these at home!— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 12, 2022
The nominees for Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series are @CobraKaiSeries, @falconandwinter, @LokiOfficial, #MareofEasttown, and #SquidGame pic.twitter.com/E6BwKcbv8Z
– Cobra Kai
– The Falcon And The Winter Soldier
– Loki
– Mare Of Easttown
– Squid Game