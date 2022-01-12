Denzel Washington says there is ‘no question’ he prefers directing to acting

Denzel Washington says there is “no question” that he prefers directing to acting and that he sees it as a “greater challenge”.

The American Gangster star told W magazine he loves collaborating with different departments and “other talented people” while working on productions.

He appears in Oscar-winning director Joel Coen’s recent film The Tragedy Of Macbeth alongside Fargo star Frances McDormand.

“I like acting. I love directing,” he told W.

“No question. At this point in my life, absolutely. The challenge is greater.

“Obviously, the Tragedy of Macbeth is a great challenge.

“So, things like that, when the bar is raised that high, and it’s Joel Coen and Frances McDormand and everybody else. I love collaborating with other talented people.

“You do that as an actor, but just sort of working on your part. You come out of your trailer, do your part, and then you go back inside.

“But directing a film, (you’re working with) all departments, talking to everybody. I love it.”

Washington, who is known for other films including Man On Fire (2004), Flight (2012) and Fences (2016) which he both directed and starred in.

“I’ve wanted to fire myself a couple of times. But I always hire myself back,” he said.

“I make up with myself, but I do hold myself accountable.”

Asked about other actors finding him intimidating because of his success, he added: “I don’t know about all that. I’m just me.

“I’m an ordinary guy with an extraordinary job. Not the other way around.”