Kevin Smith bumps into daughter at weed shop and jokes he ‘raised her right’

Harley Quinn Smith (Ian West/PA)
Thu, 06 Jan, 2022 - 17:43
Danielle Desouza, PA

Kevin Smith has joked that he raised his daughter “right” after bumping into her in a cannabis shop.

American comedian and filmmaker Smith, 51, was surprised to see his daughter, actress Harley Quinn Smith, 22, during a visit to a dispensary.

He told his Instagram followers: “When you’re at the weed store and you run into your kid. Since @harleyquinnsmith got her own house, there have been moments when I ran into the kid by chance out in public.

“And tonight, after I ran into my only begotten daughter at the weed store, I was like ‘Someone raised that kid right’.”

The Cruel Summer actress replied by saying: “It was a surprise but also not a surprise at all.”

Smith posted a picture on the social media platform in which the pair are both wearing black face masks while Smith sports a baseball cap and a surprised look on his face.

The father-daughter duo have a close relationship and on Smith’s birthday on August 2 Harley Quinn posted a message in which she said she was “so thankful for every birthday of yours”.

They are also in the process of co-writing a series together.

“It’s such a cool gift to be able to work with somebody you’re related to,” Harley Quinn told E! News in June.

She added: “We have pretty similar minds, so it’s kind of like you’re shooting with another version of yourself.”

Her father said: “Writing with her it’s been this whole incredible different experience than that I’ve absolutely adored because it is like getting to play all over again.”

Jennifer Garner (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Garner named Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year

