Cynthia Daniel: Donating egg to twin sister Brittany was such a simple gift

US actress Brittany Daniel’s twin sister Cynthia said that donating one of her eggs to help her sibling conceive was “such a simple gift”.

Speaking to People about the decision, the photographer said her sister would “do it in a split second” if their positions were reversed.

I saw it as such a simple gift I could give to her. I know Brittany would do it in a split second for me. And we've always shared everything, so why not this?

White Chicks star Brittany was diagnosed with stage IV non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2011 and was told that she may not be able to conceive her own children due to the intensive chemotherapy that she underwent.

But her sister’s actions led to her and husband Adam Touni, a real estate broker, welcoming daughter Hope into the world on October 24.

In an Instagram post following the birth, Brittany said their hearts were “bursting with joy” and she thanked her husband for “being an unbelievably supportive partner and now dad”.

The couple tried three rounds of in vitro fertilisation (IVF), which were unsuccessful, before achieving success with surrogacy and the use of her sister’s egg.

The actress said she “let out this primal cry” when she met her daughter and the “entire room” was bawling.

She has previously described herself and her sister as “so intertwined”.

The pair starred together in TV show Sweet Valley High from 1994 to 1997, where they played sisters Elizabeth and Jessica Wakefield.

But Brittany’s sister made the switch to photography after the show ended and started a family with husband and Yellowstone actor Cole Hauser.

The couple have three children together – Ryland, 17, Colt, 13, and Steely, eight.