Diversity to be discussed at Golden Globes after year of controversy

An initiative to increase diversity in the entertainment industry will be discussed at the 79th Golden Globes after a year of controversy over the awards.

The ceremony is due to take place on Sunday at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has announced.

Due to the recent increase in coronavirus cases in the US there will be no audience and the “select members and grantees” attending will have to follow Covid precautions.

The HFPA will announce the winners of the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan 9th, 2022 at 6 P.M PST.



In addition to recognizing the best in film and television, the awards will focus on the long-established philanthropy work of the HFPA.https://t.co/p9i7QHg9Hp — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 4, 2022

There will be no red carpet event and, according to US media outlets, no celebrity hosts to present the awards.

During the ceremony Kyle Bowser, senior vice president of the NAACP Hollywood Bureau, will discuss the Reimagine Coalition.

The five-year initiative, funded by the NAACP Hollywood Bureau and the HFPA, aims to ensure “visibility of projects from artists of diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds” and to increase “diverse representation in the industry”.

“The HFPA and the NAACP Hollywood Bureau will collaborate on, fund and support a series of trailblazing initiatives with the overall goals of ensuring visibility of projects from artists of diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds,” the HFPA said.

It comes after the HFPA drew heavy criticism earlier this year as it emerged it had no black members.

The backlash prompted the association to admit a raft of new members, overhaul its bylaws and implement changes addressing ethics and inclusion.

The broadcast of the award ceremony was also dropped by US network NBC.

The HFPA’s ethics were also called into question over alleged shady practices including accepting inappropriate “freebies” following an investigation by the Los Angeles Times.

More information about the ceremony will be released in due course.