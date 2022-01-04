Tristan Thompson apologises to Khloe Kardashian after paternity test results

"Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you."
Tristan Thompson apologises to Khloe Kardashian after paternity test results (Dominic Lipinski/ PA)

Tue, 04 Jan, 2022 - 03:25
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Tristan Thompson has apologised to Khloe Kardashian for causing her “heartache and humiliation” after a paternity test revealed he has fathered a child with another woman.

The basketball star said he was “so incredibly sorry” for his actions in a social media post that addressed the reality star directly.

Their relationship has been on-off and a cheating scandal involving Thompson featured in later seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” he said in an Instagram story.

Tristan Thompson (left) shares three-year-old daughter True with Khloe Kardashian (AP Photo/Jose Luis Villegas)

“I take full responsibility for my actions.

“Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.

“I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

He continued: “Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you.

“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.

“I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think.

“Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Kardashian, 37, shares three-year-old daughter True with basketball star Thompson.

