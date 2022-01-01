Will Smith says ‘fantasy’ acting life caused him to feel ‘more self-loathing’

Sat, 01 Jan, 2022 - 05:51
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Will Smith has said that his “fantasy life” as an actor has caused him to feel “more guilt, shame and self-loathing.”

The US actor, who has spoken openly about his mental health,  shared a clip of the recording for his memoir audiobook as he wished fans well in 2022.

He said he hoped to pass on “the fruits of my journey” to those who need it moving into the new year.


The 60-second video showed snapshots from Smith’s career including the filming of action film Bad Boys and red carpet events.

Referencing the theme tune of sitcom The Fresh Prince of Belair in which he starred, he said: “Now I know y’all were thinking that I was gonna start this book off with ‘In west Philadelphia born and raised…’

“I was tempted, I mean how could I not be?

“I’m a make-believer, and not just any make-believer. I’m a legendary bad-boy man-in-black kind of  make believer.

My fantasy life, while in some ways protecting me, also caused me to feel more guilt and shame and self-loathing.

“I’m a movie star, my impulse is always to clear up the truth in my mind, to make it better.

He continues: “My fantasy life, while in some ways protecting me, also caused me to feel more guilt and shame and self-loathing.

“All fantasies eventually fail.”

“No matter how hard you fight, the truth is undefeated. Reality remains the undisputed champ.”

Smith said he hoped to pass on “the fruits of my journey” to those who need it moving into the new year (Jonathan Hordle/PA)

Captioning the Instagram video he said: “When I talk about certain things in my memoir, I’m not talking about theory.

“I’m talking about experience.

“I’ve learned, fought, suffered, and reflected and now hope the fruits of my journey will be the lessons I pass on to those who need it as we move into a new year.

“Happy New Year y’all! :-)”

More in this section

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere - London Daniel Craig granted same honour as James Bond in new year list
62nd Cannes Film Festival - Coco Chanel & Igor Stravinsky Screening Deliverance director John Boorman knighted for services to film
No Time To Die Royal World Premiere - London Bond producer Barbara Broccoli made CBE for work in film and drama
SmithPlace: UK
Pioneering director Horace Ove has been given a knighthood in the New Year Honours (Kaz Ove/PA)

Pioneering director Horace Ove given knighthood in New Year Honours

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

PODCASTS >icon
Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices