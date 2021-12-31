Bond producer Barbara Broccoli made CBE for work in film and drama

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has been made a CBE in the Queen’s New Year Honours List.

The 61-year-old, who has been the driving force behind the blockbuster film franchise for more than 20 years, is recognised for her services to film, drama, philanthropy and to skills.

Broccoli, with her brother Michael G Wilson, own EON Productions and have produced the last nine Bond films including Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre and No Time To Die.

Wilson is also made a CBE in this year’s list.

Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson (Ian West/PA)

Together, they have also produced The Rhythm Section starring Blake Lively and several independent film projects including The Silent Storm with Damian Lewis and Radiator featuring Gemma Jones.

Broccoli has also produced a number of Broadway stage productions including Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, A Steady Rain, and Once as well as West End productions of Chariots Of Fire and Strangers On A Train.

As a leading figure in the entertainment industry, Broccoli was appointed Bafta’s vice president for film in 2016.

The academy’s Albert R Broccoli Britannia award for worldwide contribution to filmed entertainment is named after her father, who turned 007 into the long-running, film series.

Among her many philanthropic interests, Broccoli is a trustee of Into Film, a film education charity working with young people.

Broccoli is also the patron of the spinal charity Back Up; vice-patron of the Film And TV Charity; an Honorary Fellow of the National Film and Television School and also an honorary member of Women in Film and Television UK.

She is also the president of the National Youth Theatre.

Broccoli was made an OBE in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List in 2008.

In 2014, Broccoli and Wilson were honoured by the Producers Guild of America with the David O Selznick achievement award in theatrical motion pictures.