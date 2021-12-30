US police launch murder investigation after death of celebrity business manager

Detectives in the US have launched a murder investigation following the death of celebrity business manager, Angela Kukawski.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said Kukawski’s boyfriend, Jason Barker, had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Kukawski, an employee of Boulevard Management, is reported to have previously represented celebrities including Kim Kardashian and rapper Nicki Minaj.

The manager, from Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, was reported missing on December 22.

The following day, December 23, officers from the LAPD and Simi Valley Police Department discovered Kukawski’s body inside her vehicle, which was parked on Patricia Avenue in Simi Valley.

A statement from the LAPD said: “On December 23, 2021, Los Angeles Police Department officers and Simi Valley Police Department personnel responded to the 1500 block of Patricia Ave in Simi Valley to conduct a follow-up on a missing person’s investigation.

“Angela Kukawski had been reported missing on December 22, 2021, from Sherman Oaks and was discovered deceased inside her vehicle, which was parked on the street on Patricia Ave.

“Kukawski’s boyfriend, 49-year-old Jason Barker, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

“He was booked into Van Nuys Jail, and since the arrest, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has filed murder charges on Barker.

“Detectives believe that Barker killed the victim inside their Sherman Oaks residence, placed her inside her vehicle, and drove to Simi Valley.”

In a statement posted to her Instagram story, Anaconda singer Minaj wrote: “Hardest working, most reliable, sweetest person you could ever know.

“You didn’t deserve this, Angela. My heart is breaking for your children.

“Rest in Peace.”