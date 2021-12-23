Critics Choice Awards postponed as US Covid cases continue to rise

Critics Choice Awards postponed as US Covid cases continue to rise
The Critics Choice Association says its 27th annual award ceremony will be postponed as cases of coronavirus continue to rise in the US (PA)
Thu, 23 Dec, 2021 - 00:58
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The Critics Choice Association says its 27th annual award ceremony will be postponed as cases of coronavirus continue to rise in the US.

The association said it had “collectively” come to the “prudent and responsible” decision to delay the event in Los Angeles on January 9, two days after announcing plans to press ahead in person.

It comes as other ceremonies, events and productions across California have been forced to cancel or move online due to further outbreaks of the virus.

The organisation said: “After thoughtful consideration and candid conversations with our partners at The CW and TBS, we have collectively come to the conclusion that the prudent and responsible decision at this point is to postpone the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, originally slated for January 9, 2022.

After thoughtful consideration and candid conversations with our partners at The CW and TBS, we have collectively come to the conclusion that the prudent and responsible decision at this point is to postpone the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, originally slated for January 9, 2022.

“We are in constant communication with LA County Health Officials, and we are currently working diligently to find a new date during the upcoming awards season in which to host our annual gala in-person with everyone’s safety and health remaining our top priority.

“We will be sharing additional   details with our friends and colleagues throughout the entertainment industry as soon as we can.”

A new date for the ceremony is yet to be announced.

Bafta Los Angeles also cancelled its annual Tea Party in-person event at the Four Seasons hotel in Beverly Hills on January 8 citing similar reasons.

More in this section

Doctor Strange fan screening - London Doctor Strange enlists help of Scarlet Witch in teaser trailer for Marvel sequel
The Lost Daughter UK premiere - BFI London Film Festival 2021 Olivia Colman on the importance of truthful portrayals of motherhood
Film - 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' Premiere - Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square, London Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star Sally Ann Howes dies aged 91
CriticsChoicePlace: UK
James Franco has said he has done ‘a lot of work on himself’ since claims of sexual misconduct surfaced in 2018 (Ian West/PA)

James Franco: I have done ‘a lot of work’ on myself since sex misconduct claims

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

PODCASTS >icon
Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices