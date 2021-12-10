Jamie Dornan says fan theories about Dakota Johnson relationship are ‘absurd’

Jamie Dornan says he has heard of “absurd fan theories” surrounding the Fifty Shades films, including that he and co-star Dakota Johnson have children together.

The Northern Irish actor, 39, played billionaire Christian Grey alongside Johnson, who starred as Anastasia Steele in the film trilogy adapted from author EL James’ steamy books.

The films have made more than a billion dollars at the box office and James’ first book in the series, Fifty Shades Of Grey, broke sales records following its release.

There’s a lot of absurd fan theories about that world and those characters and that Dakota Johnson and I have children together

Appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show, Dornan, who shares three daughters with his wife, singer-songwriter Amelia Warner, quipped that he already has enough children to deal with.

He said: “I’ve been lucky – my career so far, I’ve managed to have a pretty varied number of roles come my way.

“The 50 Shades thing in a way, there’s kind of nobody like him, a one-off unique world and experience, in a way you’re not going to play anyone like him again, which is probably a good thing.

“I think I’ll be dealing with that my whole life. A million jobs you think you’re changing people’s opinion, there’s people who are married to that idea of you as one thing.

“There’s a lot of absurd fan theories about that world and those characters and that Dakota Johnson and I have children together…

“I don’t know where we keep them. I’ve got three of my own kids to worry about.”

Jamie Dornan with his wife Amelia Warner (Brian Lawless/PA)

Dornan also recalled living with fellow actor Eddie Redmayne early in their respective careers.

He said: “You’d like to think there’s no jealousy, but there’s always friendly competition.

“(We were) constantly going up for the same thing and preparing each other for auditions and saying, ‘Good luck, hope it goes well for you there’.”

