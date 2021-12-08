Kim Kardashian ‘so humbled’ by People’s Choice 2021 fashion icon award

Kim Kardashian said she was “so humbled” after being handed the Fashion Icon award at the 2021 People’s Choice awards.

The reality star, 41, said she had daily “pinch me” moments and thanked her former husband, rapper Kanye West, for introducing her to the fashion industry.

She appeared onstage to accept the award in a head to toe body fitting black ensemble, reminiscent of her Met Gala Balenciaga outfit, but swapped her full face covering for a pair of triangular wraparound sunglasses.

“I started off as a closet organiser and a stylist so the fact that I am winning a fashion icon award is like a ‘pinch me’ moment,” she said.

“I have that every single day that designers are willing to work with me, there was a time when they weren’t.

“(Thanks to) so many amazing designers…that really believed in me, well, were probably talked into it by getting a call from Kanye.

“So thank you to Kanye… For really introducing me to the fashion world.

“I fell in love with fashion and I’m so inspired by so many people but again this is a dream that I get to wake up and wear these amazing clothes and try new things, take a risk.

“I’m so humbled, thank you so much.”

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson (Invision/AP)

Kardashian later hailed a “bittersweet moment” after Keeping Up With The Kardashians was voted best reality show at the awards.

Appearing alongside sister Khloe and mother Kris she thanked fans for their support and said they had created “memories that could never be replaced”.

“This is a bittersweet moment for us because you guys have voted for us on our last season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“It’s been an incredible 14-year ride and all the memories we have can never be replaced.

“We started with an idea of bringing our crazy family into your homes and we could not have imagined it would have lasted this long.”

Khloe, who was handed the award for best reality TV star, added: “We want to thank everyone who has supported us, old and new, we see you.

“We read the comments, we see the social posts and it’s awesome.”

Other big winners were actors Dwayne Johnson and Scarlett Johansson, who were named male and female movie star of 2021 respectively.

Addison Rae arrives at the People’s Choice Awards (Invision/AP)

Johnson also won best male comedy actor for his role in Jungle Cruise, while Johansson’s Marvel blockbuster was awarded Best Film of 2021.

Tom Hiddleston was announced as best male TV star for his role in Loki, which was also given the award for best TV show.

In music, chart-topping British singer Adele won best female artist and Old Town Road singer Lil Nas X won best male.

Britney Spears was named as the social star of the year, following her long legal battle to free herself from a conservatorship, which controlled her money and freedom.