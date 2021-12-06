Tom Holland reveals he will star in Fred Astaire biopic

Tom Holland reveals he will star in Fred Astaire biopic
Tom Holland during a photocall for their new film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, at The Old Sessions House, London. Picture date: Sunday December 5, 2021.
Mon, 06 Dec, 2021 - 03:46
Mike Bedigan, PA

Tom Holland has revealed he will play Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic about the American actor and dancer.

The Spider-Man star said he was yet to read the script but confirmed he would be taking on the role.

Asked about the project at an event in Leicester Square, central London, he told the Associated Press: “I am playing Fred Astaire. Yeah, I am.”

Producer Amy Pascal recently said she wanted Holland to play Astaire, but Holland had not commented on the suggestion previously.

Holland confirmed he would be taking on the role of the American actor and dancer (pictured) in an upcoming biopic.

Asked about the script he said: “I haven’t read it yet. They haven’t given it to me.

“Amy Pascal has the script. She Facetimed me earlier.

“I was in the bath and we had a lovely Facetime.”

Earlier in his career the 25-year-old BRIT school alumnus played the title role in Billy Elliot: The Musical in the West End.

Holland will appear in the latest instalment of the web-slinging hero, Spiderman: No Way Home, which is set for release on December 17.

More in this section

The 23rd Annual Sir Elton John Oscar Party - Los Angeles Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria voices support for actor following ABC interview
Women in Film and TV Awards Stacey Dooley and Emily Maitlis among winners at Women in Film and TV Awards
The Tender Bar premiere - BFI London Film Festival 2021 George Clooney ‘turned down 35 million dollars for one day’s work’
HollandPlace: UK
Ruth Wilson arriving at the 24th British Independent Film Awards (Ian West/PA)

Glamour all around as stars take to red carpet for 2021 Bifa awards

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices