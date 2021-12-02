Lizzo discusses her friendship with ‘supreme diva’ Adele

Lizzo has said she and fellow chart-topper Adele connected over their matching star signs and the fact they are both “supreme divas”.

The Grammy-winning pop star, 33, was among the A-list audience at Adele’s concert special at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles broadcast last month, prompting questions about their friendship.

Speaking to People magazine, Lizzo revealed the pair met for the first time at either a birthday party or an afterparty for the Grammys.

“I can’t remember where because I was drunk at both,” she said.

The Juice singer added of Adele: “She’s been through similar things that I have, and she’s given me really good advice.

“We have very similar personalities and the way we think, and we just connected in that way.

“We’re both supreme divas. We know our worth — and we’re also both Tauruses!”

Adele’s US special featured celebrity guests including Drake and James Corden, while a UK concert at the London Palladium featured Dame Emma Thompson, Jodie Comer and Samuel L Jackson.

Lizzo said of the US show: “When it came time for her performance, she extended an invitation, which was incredible — she put my ass in the front row, which was even more incredible.

Adele invited Lizzo to sit in the front row of her US concert special (Simon Emmett/Columbia Records/PA)

“It was so crazy; I was turned up. I said, ‘Adele’s singing like she’s in the church — she is doing some ‘sanging’ right now. I need to give her that energy that she deserves’.

“So, I was living, and we had a lot of fun.”

However, Lizzo said she had not realised how star-studded the audience had been because she arrived at the last moment.

She said: “I didn’t really notice everyone that was there because I was the second-to-last person — Drake was after me — but I was the second-to-last person to show up, and I had like kind of rushed in.

“I saw on Twitter the other day, I was like, ‘Wait, Donald Glover was there?’ Because there was people there that I didn’t even realise.

“All I saw was Oprah and Drake and Tyler Perry. Melissa McCarthy, obviously, I was sitting next to her, and we are both named Melissa.”