Harry Potter star Scarlett Byrne announces surprise baby news

Harry Potter actress Scarlett Byrne who played Draco Malfoy's pal Pansy Parkinson

Fri, 26 Nov, 2021 - 08:53
Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Harry Potter star Scarlett Byrne is expecting twins with her husband, Playboy founder Hugh Hefner’s son Cooper.

The English actress, who played Slytherin student Pansy Parkinson in the wizarding films, announced the news in a Thanksgiving post on Instagram.

The 31-year-old said: “Thankful for our growing family. Cooper and I are very excited to share that we will be welcoming twins at the beginning of 2022.

“Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving.”

The couple already have a 16-month-old daughter, Betsy Rose, and Byrne posted a photo showing their family standing together while she holds her baby bump.

Hefner, 30, simultaneously announced the news on social media, writing: “Scarlett and I will be welcoming two new members of the family this spring.

“We couldn’t be happier as we wait on the arrival of our twins. A very Happy Thanksgiving to all!”

Byrne reportedly became engaged to Hefner in August 2015.

In 2017, she appeared nude in Playboy, marking the end of a year-long ban on using photographs of nude models in the magazine.

Byrne made her debut in the Potter series in its sixth instalment, Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince and reprised the role in the final two films of the series.

Her character mocked and teased Harry and his friends, and was later made a Slytherin prefect alongside Draco Malfoy.

