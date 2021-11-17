First look at Dame Helen Mirren as Israel’s first female prime minister, Golda Meir

Helen Mirren as Golda Meir (Jasper Wolf/PA)
Wed, 17 Nov, 2021 - 18:14
Mike Bedigan, PA

Academy award winner Dame Helen Mirren looks unrecognisable in the first pictures of her portrayal of Israel’s first female prime minister, Golda Meir.

Golda will tell the story behind Meir’s time in office, filled with drama and controversy, during the Yom Kippur War in 1973.

Production of the film has commenced in the UK, overseen by Academy Award winning director Guy Nattiv.

Camille Cottin, who adapted Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag into French in Mouche, will star alongside Dame Helen as Lou Kaddar, Meir’s long-time personal assistant.

Rami Heuberger, will portray Meir’s minister of dfence, Moshe Dayan, and Lior Ashkenzi will take on the role of her chief of staff, David Elazar.

It is a great challenge to portray her at the most difficult moment of her extraordinary life. I only hope I do her justice

Golda’s cast also includes Ellie Piercy, Ed Stoppard, Rotem Keinan, Dvir Benedek, Dominic Mafham, Ben Caplan, Kit Rakusen, and Emma Davies.

Dame Helen described Meir as “a formidable, intransigent and powerful leader.

“It is a great challenge to portray her at the most difficult moment of her extraordinary life.

“I only hope I do her justice.”

Israeli-born Nattiv said he has long since been an admirer of Dame Helen.

“She has melted so brilliantly into Golda Meir’s character with incredible talent, intelligence, depth and emotion, doing justice to the richness and complexity of this incredible woman,” he said.

