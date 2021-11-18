Billie Eilish to pull ‘double duty’ on Saturday Night Live

Billie Eilish to pull ‘double duty’ on Saturday Night Live
Billie Eilish (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Thu, 18 Nov, 2021 - 23:11
Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Billie Eilish will serve as both host and musical guest on long-running US sketch show Saturday Night Live (SNL).

The 19-year-old singer, who has earned numerous accolades in her short career, will appear on the December 11 episode, she announced on Twitter.

It will be the first time Eilish has appeared as an SNL host, although September 2019 saw her debut as a musical guest.

Harry Styles and Chance The Rapper are among the stars who have recently pulled “double duty” on the popular skit show.

In October, Eilish was announced as a headline act for next year’s Glastonbury Festival, making her the youngest ever solo headliner.

In 2019, she became only the second person to win the four big categories at the Grammys – best new artist, record of the year, song of the year and album of the year – in the same year.

SNL also announced that on December 18 Hollywood star Paul Rudd will serve as host while English electro-pop artist Charli XCX will perform.

