Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson sport matching pyjamas after dating rumours

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson (PA/AP)
Thu, 18 Nov, 2021 - 08:36
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have added fuel to rumours they are dating by sporting matching pyjamas at a birthday party for the comedian.

The reality star, 41, and the Saturday Night Live performer were first linked after they were photographed together holding hands at a Halloween event at a theme park in Los Angeles.

They now appear to be co-ordinating their wardrobes as they were photographed together in matching brown and black tartan pyjamas as he marked his 28th birthday.

A photo shared by the rapper Flavor Flav from the event shows Davidson in the top half of the set, while Kardashian appears to be wearing the bottom half, teamed with a black vest.

(Flavor Flav/Instagram)

Her mother Kris Jenner is also wearing the matching pyjamas, while Flavor Flav wraps his arms around both Jenner and Kardashian.

He captioned the photo: “FLAVOR FLAV::: celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson’s birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner.

“Pete,,, I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for,,, it lookz real good on you,,,, happy birthday,,,,”

Kardashian married rapper Kanye West in 2014 but she filed for divorce in February, citing irreconcilable differences.

Appearing on Saturday Night Live last month, she joked the reason she split from the father of her four children was “his personality”.

However, in August they reunited at a listening party for the rapper’s new album Donda.

The former couple raised eyebrows when Kardashian joined West while wearing a wedding dress.

Davidson was previously engaged to singer Ariana Grande and has dated actress Cazzie David. He has also been linked to actresses Margaret Qualley and Phoebe Dynevor and model Kaia Gerber.

