Adele ‘not shocked or fazed’ by reaction to her dramatic weight loss
Mon, 15 Nov, 2021 - 05:35
Mike Bedigan, PA

Adele said she was “not shocked or fazed” by the reactions to her dramatic weight loss.

The Someone Like You singer said had not set out to drop almost 100lbs (45kg) and that she had always been body-positive.

“My body has been objectified my entire career, I’m too big, I’m too small, I’m hot or I’m not,” she told Oprah Winfrey, during an exclusive interview to launch her new album.

“I never looked up to anyone because of their weight.

“I’m body positive then and I’m body positive now.

“But it’s not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies.

I’m body positive then and I’m body positive now....but it’s not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies.

“I feel bad it’s anyone feels horrible about themselves but that’s not my job. I’m trying to sort my own life out.

“I can’t have another worry.”

The singer also revealed she loves lifting weights in the gym and at her strongest was deadlifting 160lbs (72kgs), telling her trainers she wanted to win an Olympic medal.

“I’m actually an athlete, I’m not even boasting,” she said.

“I’m also a very good boxer, I’ve got a left hook that could kill you.

“If only at school I hadn’t discovered boys and someone had told me to go and do a bit more PE.”

Brit Awards 2016 - Show - London

Adele ‘very uncomfortable’ over choice to dismantle son’s life with divorce

Family Notices