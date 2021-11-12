Paris Hilton marries Carter Reum in glamorous wedding

Paris Hilton marries Carter Reum in glamorous wedding
Paris Hilton (PA)
Fri, 12 Nov, 2021 - 08:45
Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Paris Hilton has married Carter Reum in a glamorous wedding after two years of dating.

The 40-year-old TV star and businesswoman confirmed they had tied the knot by sharing a photo of herself in a white lace Oscar de la Renta wedding dress and a sheer veil.

Hilton announced her engagement to venture capitalist Reum, also 40, in February and the couple wed on November 11.

She wrote on Twitter: “My forever begins today… 11/11 #JustMarried #ForeverHiltonReum  @josevilla”

Hilton also shared the post on Instagram and a host of famous faces, friends and family sent their best wishes to the newlyweds.

Her younger sister Nicky, who is married to British banking heir James Rothschild, commented with a string of white hearts on the post.

Businesswoman and Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran borrowed Hilton’s “That’s hot” catchphrase, saying: “Congratulations! Marriage… that’s hot!”

Singer Meghan Trainor wrote: “Most beautiful wedding ever!! had the best time!” with a string of heart emojis, while actress Kate Beckinsale said: “Congratulations beauty”.

On Thursday, socialite and model Hilton released a documentary series, titled Paris In Love, which captures the couple’s wedding journey.

Hilton had been dating Reum since 2019 and he proposed on a private beach at the start of 2021.

Her turn in The Simple Life, alongside her wealthy socialite friend Nicole Richie, propelled her to stardom as the reality TV series became a global hit in the early 2000s.

More in this section

The 89th Academy Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles Kirsten Dunst on working with partner Jesse Plemons in Netflix Western film
The Great British Bake Off 2018 Paul Hollywood admits he ‘broke down’ after receiving praise from his father
Tony Christie Dreamboats and Petticoats album launch Tony Christie reveals how Amarillo’s famous chorus came about
hiltonPlace: UK
The Brit Awards 2021 - Show - London

Paul Mescal's girlfriend has a full verse on Taylor Swift's re-recorded Red 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices