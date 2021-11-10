Saweetie teases her plans for hosting at the MTV EMAs

Saweetie has revealed she will wear a minimum of 10 looks and will be “utilising every single corner and platform of the room” when she hosts at MTV’s upcoming music awards ceremony.

The American rapper, 28, is hosting, performing and nominated for the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) being held in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday November 14.

She also drew attention to the difficulties of not just being a woman in the hip hop music industry, but the challenges women experience every day.

🚨 Your 2021 #MTVEMA host has arrived! 🚨



The one and only icy bae ❄️ @Saweetie ❄️ will be hosting the show and trust when I say you don't want to miss it!! 🎶 💜 🙌



Best mark your calendars for 14th of Nov! pic.twitter.com/E5tvQS6lhI — MTV EMA (@mtvema) October 28, 2021

Saweetie said: “So for the show, I will have a minimum of 10 looks.

“I will be utilising every single corner and platform of the room, so make sure you watch because we’re going to be having a good time.

“And I’m just really excited to see all the other artists perform.

“I’ll be presenting, performing and I’m also nominated, so I’m just really grateful for the recognition.”

The rapper has been nominated for best new artist at the EMAs, alongside Olivia Rodrigo, Griff, Giveon, Rauw Alejandro and The Kid Laroi.

Chart-topping singer Ed Sheeran, 2021 Eurovision winners Maneskin and German-born pop star Kim Petras will also be among the performers at the ceremony in Budapest.

#MTVEMA ✨ 14th of Nov ✨



Who else do you want to see take the stage from Budapest, Hungary?! 🎆 pic.twitter.com/VvkJsEFIJK — MTV EMA (@mtvema) October 30, 2021

The rapper launched her debut single Icy Girl in 2017, with the EP High Maintenance following soon after in 2018.

Her second EP, Icy, was released in 2019 and spawned the top-40 single My Type, with her debut studio album Pretty B***h Music due to be released in 2021.

The singles Tap In and Best Friend featuring Doja Cat off the upcoming album have already stormed the social media world after they trended as songs on TikTok.

The artist, who started by making tracks in her car as she could not afford studio time, said the intention behind her music is so people feel “empowered, inspired and have a good time.”

Despite her success, she reflected upon the challenges she faces as a woman in the music industry.

She said: “I don’t think it’s difficult to be a woman in hip hop, I think it’s difficult to be a woman in the world.

“I don’t think we’re as respected as men.

“I feel like with women we have to explain ourselves, rather than just us saying it and people respect it.

“I felt like I have to express myself and explain myself.”

We CAN NOT wait to see what wild host moments our icy host ❄️ @saweetie ❄️ has up her sleeve for this Sunday!!! 👀



Don't miss her hosting the #MTVEMA ✨Nov 14 ✨ pic.twitter.com/Kn5SYsvzl7 — MTV EMA (@mtvema) November 8, 2021

Saweetie also discussed her inspirations growing up, crediting the late American singer and actress Aaliyah, who sang Are You That Somebody, One In A Million and Try Again, as a major influence for her growing up.

She said: “I really loved Aaliyah, that was at least my idol growing up.

“But after she died, I didn’t really have one after that.

“I remember just crying for a week straight because I felt so connected to her and her music, but she’s definitely someone who I loved and admired growing up.”

The artist also said that she has not sought advice from previous EMA hosts as of yet, but revealed pop superstar Cher gave her career and life advice and that she “really appreciates” the artist.

Tune into 2021 MTV EMAs Sunday November 14, at 9pm GMT on MTV UK.