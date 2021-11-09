Stars of House of Gucci dazzle at red carpet premiere

Stars of House of Gucci dazzle at red carpet premiere

Lady Gaga attending the House of Gucci UK Premiere (Ian West/PA)

Tue, 09 Nov, 2021 - 22:22
Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Lady Gaga spread her wings as she arrived at the UK premiere of House of Gucci wearing a sheer purple dress complete with a dramatic cape.

The singer and actress, known for her daring and eccentric outfits, paired the piece with fishnet tights and platform boots, repeatedly throwing her cape in the air for the cameras.

Salma Hayek (Ian West/PA)

Co-stars Salma Hayek, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons and Adam Driver also walked the red carpet at the event in Leicester Square.

Hayek, who is also seen in new Marvel film Eternals, plays Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma, a self-styled mystic, in the Ridley Scott-directed feature.

Jared Leto (Ian West/PA)

The Mexican-American star wore a floor-length gown cinched at her waist and completed the outfit with a necklace and matching bracelet.

Leto, who stars as Paolo Gucci, was among the first to arrive on the carpet.

He opted for a teal velvet suit although he eschewed wearing a shirt and carried a clutch bag shaped like a heart.

Adam Driver (Ian West/PA)

The crime drama follows Patrizia Reggiani, played by Gaga, a socialite who had her fashion dynasty heir husband Maurizio Gucci murdered in a case that gripped Italy.

House Of Gucci will arrive in cinemas on November 26.

