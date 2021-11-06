Netflix reveals when Stranger Things will return for fourth series

Netflix reveals when Stranger Things will return for fourth series
Millie Bobby Brown (Netflix)
Sat, 06 Nov, 2021 - 21:15
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Stranger Things will return for a fourth series in the summer of 2022, Netflix has confirmed as the titles of the upcoming episodes were revealed.

A new teaser for the upcoming season shows Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Will (Noah Schapp) living new lives in California, where Eleven appears to be struggling to fit in.

However, in a letter she writes to Mike (Finn Wolfhard), which serves as narration for the teaser, she does not let on she is struggling, saying: “I even like school now. I have made lots of friends.

“Even so, I am ready for spring break, mostly because I get to see you. We will have the best spring break ever.”

The teaser implies this might not be the case, as a montage of footage shows gunfire, explosions, a car chase and Winona Ryder’s Joyce looking in horror at a sinister doll.

Among the titles of the upcoming episodes are The Hellfire Club, The Massacre At Hawkins Lab, Papa and The Piggyback.

The new footage and information on the episodes was released on Stranger Things Day, which is marked on November 6 because that is the date in 1983 that Will Byers went missing in Hawkins, Indiana in the first episode of the first series.

More in this section

Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017 - Press Room - London Sex And The City star Kim Cattrall reveals latest TV role
Glastonbury Festival 2014 - Day 3 Dolly Parton set for 9 to 5 reunion with Grace And Frankie guest role
Brazil Mendonca Obit Latin Grammy winner Marilia Mendonca dies in plane crash
StrangerPlace: UK
Netflix reveals when Stranger Things will return for fourth series

Eight dead and several injured at Astroworld Festival in Texas – officials

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices