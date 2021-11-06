Eight dead and several injured at Astroworld Festival in Texas – officials

Officials in Texas say at least eight people are dead and several others have been injured in a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival.
Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena told reporters the compression of the crowd toward the stage occurred while Travis Scott was performing.
@HoustonFire Chief Peña and Harris County leaders brief media in regards to MCI at Astroworld Festival. @FireChiefofHFD pic.twitter.com/fisQXVT9Gp— Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) November 6, 2021
The show was called off shortly after several people began suffering injuries.