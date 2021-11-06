Eight dead and several injured at Astroworld Festival in Texas – officials

Eight dead and several injured at Astroworld Festival in Texas – officials
The show was called off shortly after several people began suffering injuries
Sat, 06 Nov, 2021 - 07:44
Associated Press Reporter

Officials in Texas say at least eight people are dead and several others have been injured in a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena told reporters the compression of the crowd toward the stage occurred while Travis Scott was performing.

The show was called off shortly after several people began suffering injuries.

More in this section

Glastonbury Festival 2014 - Day 3 Dolly Parton set for 9 to 5 reunion with Grace And Frankie guest role
Brazil Mendonca Obit Latin Grammy winner Marilia Mendonca dies in plane crash
Graham Norton Show - London Halle Berry tells how she defied injury to keep working on new movie Bruised
AstroworldFestivalPlace: International
Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017 - Press Room - London

Sex And The City star Kim Cattrall reveals latest TV role

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices