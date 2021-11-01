CNN teased for suggesting Cop26 is taking place in Edinburgh rather than Glasgow

CNN teased for suggesting Cop26 is taking place in Edinburgh rather than Glasgow
US network CNN has been ridiculed for suggesting that Cop26 is taking place in Edinburgh, rather than Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)
Mon, 01 Nov, 2021 - 13:25
Tom Horton, PA

US television network CNN has been mocked for inaccurately suggesting the Cop26 summit is happening in Edinburgh rather than Glasgow.

The broadcaster’s anchor, Wolf Blitzer, tweeted a photo of a temporary studio set up in the Scottish capital with the city’s famous castle serving as the backdrop.

Social media users teased the journalist after he appeared to suggest the event was taking place in the wrong location.

Blitzer wrote: “I’m now reporting from Edinburgh in Scotland where 20,000 world leaders and delegates have gathered for the COP26 Climate Summit.

“COP, by the way, stands for “Conference of the Parties”.

“It’s the 26th time they have gathered to discuss and take action on this critical issue.”

The journalist was mocked on social media after sharing the image.

Referencing an area in Glasgow, SNP MP David Linden joked: “Pictured in front  of Castlemilk.”

Former MP George Galloway added: “Er, it’s in Glasgow.”

Optician chain Specsavers was among the responses poking fun at the apparent geographical mix-up. They quoted the tag line from their adverts but changed the slogan to write: “Should’ve gone to Glasgow”.

The Cop26 summit will see world leaders discuss commitments aimed at helping reduce climate change.

Blitzer joined CNN in 1990 and is the anchor of The Situation Room.

According to CNN the programme provides viewers with “in-depth reports about the political, international and breaking news stories of the day”.

More in this section

Jay-Z Jay-Z and Foo Fighters welcomed into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Jumanji The Next Level UK Premiere - London Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to star in Christmas adventure film Red One
Ellen DeGeneres Season 18 Kris Jenner reveals Travis Barker asked permission to marry Kourtney Kardashian
cnnPlace: UK
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile European Premiere - London

Lily Collins tells of diversity and inclusion focus for returning Emily In Paris

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices