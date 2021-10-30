Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to star in Christmas adventure film Red One

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will star in a Christmas adventure film titled Red One, it has been announced (Matt Crossick/PA)
Sat, 30 Oct, 2021 - 03:02
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will star in a Christmas adventure film titled Red One, it has been announced.

The project will see the Hollywood star reunited with Jumanji director Jake Kasdan, while Johnson’s long-time collaborator Chris Morgan is writing the script.

Johnson, one of the industry’s highest-paid stars, described Red One as “an innovative holiday event project”.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will star in Christmas adventure film Red One (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Amazon bought the film after what reports described as a “competitive bidding war”.

Former professional wrestler Johnson, 49, added: “Amazon is playing to WIN.

“Can’t wait to take you and your families on this very special HOLIDAY ADVENTURE…..”

Red One will begin shooting in the summer of 2022, Johnson revealed, while the film is aiming for a Christmas 2023 release.

US filmmaker Kasdan, 47, worked on blockbusters Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level.

The films grossed more than 1.7 billion dollars (£1.2 billion) worldwide.

Kasdan is also known for films including  Bad Teacher and Sex Tape.

