Emma Watson: Getting behind the camera has been the ‘most empowering thing’

Emma Watson has said getting behind the camera and learning how it works has been “the most empowering thing” she learned in lockdown.

The actress, 31, revealed she previously thought the “most glamorous and exciting thing” was to be someone’s “muse”, but now feels it is “something else” to tell your own story.

Watson became a child star aged 11 after shooting to fame as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films.

The actress rose to fame as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films (PA)

Watson wrote on Instagram: “Getting behind the camera and learning how it works is about the most empowering thing I’ve learned in lockdown.

“As a young woman, I always thought the most glamorous and exciting thing would be to be someone’s ‘muse’; and of course as women we are inspiring… but wow it’s something else to be able to tell your own story and other people’s’. E xx”

Actress Reese Witherspoon, who founded her own media company Hello Sunshine which is focused on female-led stories, commented: “Yes !! I love this. Go E!”

Since the hit films about the boy wizard, Watson has cemented her Hollywood actress status.

She starred as Belle in the 2017 adaptation of Beauty And The Beast and recently appeared as Meg March in Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Little Women.

✨📣 The @G7 #GenderEquality Advisory Council calls on all nations to: https://t.co/7qdNRAZQLf



✅ Ditch gender discriminatory laws

✅ Push progressives ones

✅ Invest in implementation & women’s orgs

✅ Measure, treasure and move from words to action. NOW. #BeBraveG7 #G7Biarritz pic.twitter.com/JwXD8YCVxB — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) August 21, 2019

Watson is also known for her activism for women’s rights and was appointed a UN Women goodwill ambassador in 2014 and helped launch the UN Women campaign HeForShe, which promotes gender equality.

The actress attended the G7 summit in France in 2019 as part of its Gender Equality Advisory Council, which urged world leaders to usher in laws to empower women.

Watson has also provided her support to environmental causes and recently attended the inaugural awards ceremony for the Duke of Cambridge’s Earthshot Prize, where she wore a wedding dress made of 10 dresses from Oxfam and presented an award.