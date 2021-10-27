Dune sequel announced following sci-fi film’s strong box office opening

Timothee Chalamet stars in Dune – a sequel to the sci-fi film has been announced (Ian West/PA)
Wed, 27 Oct, 2021 - 04:01
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

A sequel to Dune has been confirmed after the sci-fi film’s strong start at the box office.

Warner Bros said Dune: Part Two will arrive in cinemas in October 2023.

The first film, featuring a star-studded ensemble cast including Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac, launched earlier this month to a warm critical response.

It was also a box office hit and scored an estimated 40.1 million dollars (£29.1 million) in North America over the weekend – exceeding expectations by about 10 million dollars (£7.2 million).

It also enjoyed a strong international opening.

Production company Legendary, announcing Dune: Part Two, said: “This is only the beginning… Thank you to those who have experienced @dunemovie so far, and those who are going in the days and weeks ahead.

“We’re excited to continue the journey!”

Dune debuted in the US in both cinemas and on the HBO Max streaming service – a move that triggered huge controversy when announced last year.

Director Denis Villeneuve was among those criticising the decision, which Warner Bros defended as a necessary concession during the pandemic.

Dune is adapted from Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel of the same name and a sequel seemed inevitable should the film have proved a hit.

DunePlace: UK
