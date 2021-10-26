Brendan Fraser to star as a villain in Batgirl film

The Mummy star Brendan Fraser is set to play a villain in the forthcoming Batgirl movie (Ian West/PA)
Tue, 26 Oct, 2021 - 05:48
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The Mummy star Brendan Fraser is set to play a villain in the forthcoming Batgirl movie.

The actor, 52, will appear as sociopathic pyromaniac Firefly opposite Leslie Grace in the title role.

Batgirl will focus on Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham police commissioner Jim, who will be played by JK Simmons.

The movie, set to debut on the HBO Max streaming service in 2022, will be directed by Bad Boys For Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

Grace, who is best known for starring in the big screen adaptation of Lin Manuel Miranda’s musical In The Heights, welcomed new co-star Fraser with a post on Instagram.

“Welcome to the squad,” she wrote. “Now I have to kick your butt.”

Fraser starred as wisecracking adventurer Rick O’Connell in The Mummy trilogy and became a Hollywood star.

The George Of The Jungle star suffered a period of depression and in 2018 alleged he had been sexually assaulted by Philip Berk, the former head of Golden Globes organiser the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Berk denied the claim.

Fraser’s other upcoming roles include in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale and Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon.

