Trevor McDonald to star as new GamesMaster in show revival

The revival of the computer game programme in which celebrities, gamers and fans take part in challenges is to be broadcast on E4 later this year
Sir Trevor McDonald said: ‘I am delighted to be taking on this iconic role’ (Yui Mok/PA)

Mon, 25 Oct, 2021 - 13:22
Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Trevor McDonald will star as the next GamesMaster in the forthcoming revival series, E4 has announced.

The veteran broadcaster, 82, will take on the classic role from the late Patrick Moore.

The revival of the computer game programme in which celebrities, gamers and fans take part in challenges is to be broadcast on E4 later this year.

Sir Trevor is best known as a news presenter for ITV (Nick Gregan/PA)

McDonald said he was "delighted" to be taking on the iconic role for a new generation of viewers.

He is best known for his career as a news presenter on ITV, including hosting its flagship current affairs programme Tonight with Trevor McDonald from 1999 to 2007, and has presented numerous documentaries over the years.

The game show will see McDonald set up challenges and watch over competitors as they engage in virtual battles across different games in a bid to win the Golden Joystick Trophy.

The three-part series will be co-hosted by television presenter Robert Florence, Frankie Ward and Ty Logan.

GamesMaster originally aired from 1992 to 1998 and was hosted by Dominik Diamond.

The series will premiere on E4’s YouTube channel and will then be broadcast on E4.

James Michael Tyler UK premiere of Harry Potter

James Michael Tyler: Gunther’s memorable Friends moments

