Woman fatally shot by prop firearm on set of Rust, police say

Woman fatally shot by prop firearm on set of Rust, police say
The film is produced by Alec Baldwin (Ian West/PA)
Fri, 22 Oct, 2021 - 02:43
Associated Press Reporter

A woman has been killed and a man injured after they were shot by a prop firearm at a movie set outside Santa Fe, authorities said.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said a 42-year-old woman was airlifted to a hospital, where she died, while a 42-year-old man was receiving emergency care at another hospital.

Authorities did not identify the two people or say if they were actors or crew members.

Production has been halted on the Western movie Rust, which is being directed by Joel Souza and produced by Alec Baldwin.

A spokesperson for Baldwin said there was an accident on the set involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks.

Sheriff’s spokesman Juan Rios told the Albuquerque Journal: “According to investigators, it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged.

“Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged.”

Deputies responded at about 2pm on Thursday to the movie set at the Bonanza Creek Ranch after 911 calls came in of a person being shot on set, Mr Rios said.

The movie Rust is about a 13 year-old boy who is left to fend for himself and his younger brother following the death of their parents in 1880s Kansas, according to the Internet Movie Database website.

The teenager goes on the run with his long estranged grandfather after he is sentenced to hang for the accidental killing of a local rancher.

More in this section

Quant screening Sadie Frost reflects on ‘nerve-wracking’ experience of making new film Quant
Strictly Come Dancing 2021 Tilly Ramsay, 19, slams male DJ, 67, who called her ‘chubby little thing’
No Time To Die Royal World Premiere - London No Time To Die becomes fourth most successful Bond at UK box office
RustDigitalPlace: International
Young Thug-Rapper's Lawsuit

Rapper Young Thug files lawsuit after bag with 200 unreleased songs is taken

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices