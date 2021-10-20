No Time To Die becomes fourth most successful Bond at UK box office

New James Bond film No Time To Die has moved up to fourth place in the top 10 highest-grossing 007 movies at the UK box office.

The latest big screen instalment in the long-running spy series, which sees Daniel Craig play the famous secret agent for the last time, had made £68.6 million as of October 17.

This means it has now overtaken 1977’s The Spy Who Loved Me (a total box office of £67.0 million), in which Sir Roger Moore played 007, and also 2008’s Quantum Of Solace (£67.9 million), Craig’s second outing as Bond.

Skyfall (2012) is top of the chart with a mighty £125.9 million in UK box office takings.

It is followed by Spectre (2015), which took £110.3 million, and Casino Royale (2006), which took £77.8 million.

Craig’s five films as Bond now occupy the top five spots in the chart.

All figures have been compiled for the PA news agency by the British Film Institute and have been adjusted for inflation to 2021 prices.

Comparable UK box office data began in 1975 – which means no films starring the original 007, Sir Sean Connery, make it into the chart.

No Time To Die took £8.4 million in the UK during its third weekend on release (October 15-17), down 45% on the equivalent figure for its second weekend (October 8-10).

A similar rate of drop-off over the next few weeks could see the film finish third in the top 10, ahead of Casino Royale but some way behind the top two, Skyfall and Spectre.

Craig’s swansong as 007 after 15 years in the role is already the highest-grossing film at the UK box office in 2021 so far.

But that title could yet be challenged by one of a number of blockbusters due for release before the end of the year, including Dune, West Side Story and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The highest-grossing film of all time in the UK is 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which – adjusted for inflation – has taken more than £140 million.