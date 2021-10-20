Jamie Redknapp's parents share snaps of footballers wedding to model Frida Andersson

Jamie Redknapp's parents Harry and Sandra have given fans a peep into their son's intimate wedding.

The 48-year-old former Liverpool FC midfielder married 37-year-old Swedish model Frida Andersson in a small ceremony at Chelsea Old Town Hall in west London on Monday.

His father and legendary footballer Harry Redknapp took to Instagram to share a snap of his son and new daughter-in-law cutting their two-tier wedding cake.

Picture: @harryredknapp / Instagram

The 74-year-old captioned the picture: "Celebrating with friends and family for Jamie and Frida's wedding. What a day we had sharing your special day."

Jamie’s mum Sandra was also quick to take to socials sharing a cute photo of her son and his pregnant wife holding hands in front of the celebrant.

"Thanking Frida & Jamie for a lovely day and wishing them every happiness for the future," she wrote.

Picture: @redknappsandra / Instagram

Jamie’s new wife Frida replied to her mother-in-law’s post, thanking her for being there and adding that “it was a very special day".

Jamie was previously married to Eternal singer Louise Redknapp. The pair, who share two teenage boys, split in 2017 after almost two decades of marriage.

Frida was previously married to American hedge fund manager Jonathan Lourie, with whom she had three sons and a daughter.

Jamie and Frida’s own baby boy is due in November.