Former NSYNC star Lance Bass announces baby news with husband Michael Turchin

Former NSYNC singer Lance Bass has welcomed twins with husband Michael Turchin (PA)
Fri, 15 Oct, 2021 - 06:15
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Former NSYNC singer Lance Bass has welcomed twins with husband Michael Turchin.

Bass, 42, announced the arrival of Violet Betty and Alexander James on social media. They were born on October 13 via a surrogate.

Alongside a picture of the babies’ birth certificates including their tiny footprints, Bass said: “The baby dragons have arrived!! I can not express how much love I feel right now.

Lance Bass and his husband Michael Turchin have welcomed twins (Tony Di Maio/PA)

“Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!”

Bass and actor Turchin, 34, tied the knot in 2014.

The couple announced they were expecting in June, telling People magazine they had endured years of IVF failures, surrogacy attempts and a miscarriage.

“It has been quite the journey,” Bass said at the time.

They each fertilised one of the embryos.

Bass rose to fame as part of chart-topping boyband NYSNC alongside Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone.

They formed in 1995 and last recorded new material in 2002.

Bass came out as gay in 2006.

