BTS suits and Dolly Parton dress to be sold at charity auction
Katy Perry performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Los Angeles (Matt Sayles/AP)
Tue, 12 Oct, 2021 - 15:04
Associated Press

The suits BTS wore for their Grammy Awards performance earlier this year are among the items that will be sold at a charity auction.

The seven-member K-pop group wore custom Louis Vuitton suits to perform their hit Dynamite during March’s Grammys, the first time the megastars had performed at music’s marquee awards ceremony.

A white and gold dress worn by Dolly Parton and a silver dress Katy Perry performed in are among the other items that will be sold to benefit the Recording Academy’s MusiCares, which helps provide health and other safety net assistance for those who need it in the music industry.

The sale, hosted by Julien’s Auctions, will be held on January 30, 2022, during the run-up to the Grammys.

The white and gold long sleeve dress worn by Dolly Parton will go under the hammer (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Parton wore her dress in 2019 when she was honoured by MusiCares. Perry performed California Gurls in the silver outfit in 2010 during a concert spotlighting Grammy nominees.

Other items in the auction include one of Jason Aldean’s cowboy hats, a jacket worn by Lionel Richie during his 2015 Glastonbury performance and guitars signed by Machine Gun Kelly and Metallica’s James Hetfield.

Joni Mitchell has been announced as this year’s MusiCares person of the year and will be honoured at a ceremony on January 29.

After spending most of the pandemic in South Korea, BTS will give their first live performances at a series of shows starting on November 27 at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles.

The 86th Academy Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles

Newspaper group apologises after invading privacy of Hollywood couple’s daughter

