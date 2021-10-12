Will Poulter joins cast of Guardians Of The Galaxy 3

Will Poulter joins cast of Guardians Of The Galaxy 3
Black Mirror star Will Poulter has joined the cast of Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3, the film’s director has announced (Matt Crossick/PA)
Tue, 12 Oct, 2021 - 02:27
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Black Mirror star Will Poulter has joined the cast of Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3, the film’s director has announced.

The British actor, whose big screen credits include We’re The Millers, The Revenant and Midsommar, will play Adam Warlock, one of the most powerful superheroes in the Marvel universe.

The character first appeared in Fantastic Four comic books in the 1960s.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 director James Gunn revealed 28-year-old Poulter’s casting on social media.

He said: “As you guys know I often strike down false rumours, so… um… Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter. He’s an amazing actor and wonderful guy. See you in a couple weeks.”

Warlock’s arrival in the third Guardians Of The Galaxy movie was teased in a post-credits scene for the second movie.

The character was created by revered comic book figures Stan Lee and Jack Kirby and has since become a mainstay in the Marvel universe.

In the comics, Warlock was created by scientists to be the perfect human.

Poulter starred in Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, the 2018 interactive film in Charlie Brooker’s popular series.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 will also see the return of stars including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista and Karen Gillan.

The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas in May 2023.

Boiling Point UK premiere - BFI London Film Festival 2021

Stephen Graham says one-take restaurant film offers ‘peek behind the curtain’

