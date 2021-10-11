The Crown’s Emma Corrin lands latest TV role

The Crown’s Emma Corrin lands latest TV role
Emma Corrin’s latest TV role will be as a young detective attempting to solve a murder at a secluded retreat (Ian West/PA)
Mon, 11 Oct, 2021 - 22:27
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Emma Corrin’s latest TV role will be as a young detective attempting to solve a murder at a secluded retreat.

The British actress, who won acclaim for her portrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales in The Crown, will star in Retreat from US network FX.

The show will feature Corrin, 25, as “Gen Z” amateur sleuth Darby Hart, who is invited to a getaway by a reclusive billionaire.

Emma Corrin will play an amateur sleuth in her latest TV project (Ian West/PA)

After one of the guests is found dead, Darby will have to solve the case before the killer strikes again, according to Deadline.

Retreat is created by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, the duo behind Netflix’s acclaimed mystery drama The OA.

Marling will also star in the series.

Corrin became one of Hollywood’s hottest properties following her star turn in season four of The Crown.

She won a Golden Globe and earned an Emmy nomination for the show.

Corrin will star opposite Harry Styles in drama film My Policeman and is also set to appear in a Netflix adaptation of Lady Chatterley’s Lover.

More in this section

Fast and Furious 6 Premiere - London Fast & Furious star Jordana Brewster on Paul Walker’s future with the franchise
Fast and Furious 6 Premiere - London Fast & Furious star hopes franchise does not embrace ‘boring’ electric cars
The Tender Bar premiere - BFI London Film Festival 2021 George Clooney reflects on ‘lighter’ new film The Tender Bar at UK premiere
CorrinPlace: UK
Boiling Point UK premiere - BFI London Film Festival 2021

Stephen Graham says one-take restaurant film offers ‘peek behind the curtain’

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices