Liam Payne says his son motivated him to star in animation Ron’s Gone Wrong

Liam Payne has said he was motivated to be in the new children’s film Ron’s Gone Wrong by his son.

His song Sunshine features on the film’s soundtrack, while he also appeared in the animation as a voice actor.

The former One Direction star has a son, Bear, who was born in 2017, with singer Cheryl.

Liam Payne and Maya Henry arrive for the world premiere of Ron’s Gone Wrong ( (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Speaking at the premiere of the film at the London Film Festival, Payne, 28, said starring in the movie was a “great experience”.

He added he would “love to do more” acting work.

“The reason that I wanted to do this job more than anything was one, who doesn’t want to do a song for a Disney film?” he told the PA news agency.

“Secondly for my boy as well, to spot my voice in the film. I want to see if he gets it.”

Ron’s Gone Wrong is a story of friendship in the age of social media that follows Barney, a socially awkward schoolboy and his malfunctioning digitally-connected device Ron.

The film also stars Olivia Colman, Rob Delaney, Jack Dylan Grazer, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Ricardo Hurtado, Marcus Scribner, Zach Galifianakis and Kylie Cantrall.

Cast and crew at the world premiere of Ron’s Gone Wrong (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Cantrall said she hopes the film encourages the audience to re-evaluate their relationship with social media.

“I think it’s so important and in 2021 I feel like this is such a day and age where social media, it can get overwhelming,” she told PA.

“I think it’s good knowing your limits .

“It’s also hard because I feel like everyone’s not seeing people in person so I feel like we’re getting so used to the Zooms and FaceTimes, but being in person is still so important and making those real connections face to face.

“I hope this film resonates with the audience and lets everyone know that it’s not all about what’s online.”

Kylie Cantrall (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The film was directed by Jean-Philippe Vine and Sarah Smith.

Vine said he hopes the film is “a celebration of the messiness of a true friendship”.

“We look at friendship through the eyes of how we use social media and what happens when you remove the social media and you just build a relationship based on differences of opinion and different kinds of things that you like,” he said.

Ron’s Gone Wrong will be released in cinemas on Friday.