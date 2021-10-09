Netflix announces That ’70s Show spin-off That ’90s Show

Netflix has announced a That ’70s Show spin-off titled That ’90s Show.

The sitcom followed the lives of teenage friends in a fictional town in Wisconsin and its cast included Topher Grace, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.

It originally ran from 1998-2006.

Mila Kunis starred in That ’70s Show, which is getting a spin-off from Netflix (Ian West/PA)

The spin-off will be overseen by original series creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, while cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp are also returning.

Both stars will serve as executive producers, Netflix said.

That ’90s Show is set in Wisconsin in 1995 and follows Leia, daughter of Grace’s Eric and Laura Prepon’s Donna.

She bonds with a new generation of Point Place youngsters under the watchful eyes of Rupp’s Kitty and Smith’s Red.

That ’90s Show will be a 10-episode series, Netflix said.

That ’70s Show launched the careers of its young cast, who went on to have varying degrees of success in Hollywood.

Kutcher, 43, and Kunis, 38, became major stars and are now married with two children together.

It also starred Danny Masterson, Wilmer Valderrama and Lisa Robin Kelly.

Masterson, 45, is currently awaiting trial on allegations of rape in Los Angeles.