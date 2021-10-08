Kim Kardashian West jokes Saturday Night Live hosting slot will be ‘so easy’

Kim Kardashian West joked her highly awaited hosting slot on Saturday Night Live will be “so easy”.

The reality TV star and billionaire cosmetics entrepreneur will appear alongside pop singer Halsey on the long-running US sketch show.

Kardashian West, 40, and Halsey, 27, appeared alongside SNL cast member Cecily Strong in a promotional slot for the episode.

In a piece to camera from the famous stage inside New York City’s Studio 8H, comedian Strong jokingly suggested the trio form a girl group.

“Absolutely not,” Halsey deadpanned.

Kardashian West said: “We already said no when you pitched that backstage.”

Strong replied: “OK, you could hear me, I wasn’t really sure because security had me in a headlock.”

In another take of the promo, Strong asked Kardashian West if she is nervous about doing sketch comedy.

“Why, I don’t have to write sketches do I?” the star asked, only to be reassured that is not the case.

The same answer greeted Kardashian West’s question about having to memorise lines, before she made a final query.

“Everyone else won’t look as good as me will they?” she asked, to be told by Strong “no, absolutely not”.

Kardashian West joked: “This is so easy.”

SNL’s official Twitter account earlier shared a picture of Kardashian West in rehearsals, appearing to smile from behind a mask during a read-through.

The mother-of-four is making her hosting debut on the show.

Announcing the news last month, a delighted Kardashian West said: “OMFG no turning back now!!!! LOL I’m hosting SNL!!!!!!”

Her and her extended family have been the target of SNL sketches in recent years, with comedian Nasim Pedrad often portraying Kardashian West.