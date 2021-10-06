Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock to make big screen debut this Christmas

Leigh-Anne Pinnock (Ian West/PA)
Wed, 06 Oct, 2021 - 18:42
Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has said she is “proud” and “overwhelmed” to make her big screen debut in a Christmas romantic comedy.

The 30-year-old singer shared a trailer of the festive film, titled Boxing Day, where she plays an international pop star who causes a stir when her character’s ex-boyfriend returns home for the holidays with his American fiancee.

The Christmas movie, which features an all-black main cast, will be released in cinemas on December 3.

Posting to Little Mix’s Twitter, she wrote: “Guys I’m going to be in a movie.

“I can’t tell you how proud and overwhelmed I feel right now!

“An all black cast Christmas RomCom… Boxing Day is Out December 3rd in cinemas!

“Please support and spread the word! I’m so flipping excited for this x Leigh.”

The festive film contains a star-studded line-up including How To Get Away With Murder star Aja Naomi King, Aml Ameen who played Trevor “Trife” Hector in Kidulthood and Without A Trace actress Marianne Jean-Baptiste.

The preview video opens in London and shows Melvin, played by Ameen, on a talk show discussing how he “fell in love with a beautiful American woman”, his new fiancee Lisa, portrayed by King.

Little Mix at the Brit Awards (John Marshall/PA)

Pinnock then makes her entrance as pop star Georgia, who is spotted on the side of London buses and performing on stage.

American Lisa runs into her on the street, admitting “I love your music”, but a dramatic moment ensues when Lisa later finds out her soon-to-be-husband previously dated the star.

The trailer teases: “He’s been gone for years, but the past always catches up”.

Pinnock gave birth in August to twins with her footballer fiance Andre Gray.

Little Mix originally consisted of Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson, but Nelson left in December, blaming the toll being in the group had taken on her mental health.

The band were formed on the eighth series of The X Factor in 2011 and were the first group to win the competition.

They became one of the biggest girl groups of the last 10 years, selling more than 50 million records worldwide.

– Boxing Day will be released in cinemas on December 3. 

Place: UK
