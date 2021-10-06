Lloyd Webber criticises film version of Cats as ‘off-the-scale all wrong’

Andrew Lloyd Webber has said he disliked the 2019 film version of Cats so much he acquired a dog.

The star-studded big screen adaption of his classic musical, directed by Tom Hooper, was a critical and commercial flop, with criticism focusing on the CGI effects, plot and acting performances.

It was also named worst film of the year at the 40th Golden Raspberry Awards.

Inside this week’s cover story with @OfficialALW:



Andrew Lloyd Webber on Broadway’s Reopening, ‘Cinderella,’ and Why the ‘Cats’ Movie Caused Him to Buy a Dog https://t.co/kb6m3MKU3t pic.twitter.com/q7afHevcij — Variety (@Variety) October 6, 2021

Speaking to Variety, composer and theatre impresario Lord Lloyd Webber, 73, described the adaptation as “off-the-scale all wrong”.

He said: “There wasn’t really any understanding of why the music ticked at all. I saw it and I just thought, ‘Oh, God, no.’

“It was the first time in my 70-odd years on this planet that I went out and bought a dog. So the one good thing to come out of it is my little Havanese puppy.”

Speaking about bringing his pet to New York, he added: “I wrote off and said I needed him with me at all times because I’m emotionally damaged and I must have this therapy dog,.

“The airline wrote back and said, ‘Can you prove that you really need him?’ And I said ‘Yes, just see what Hollywood did to my musical Cats’.

“Then the approval came back with a note saying, ‘No doctor’s report required.’”

Cats director Tom Hooper (Matt Crossick/PA)

He also said he would not take issue with casting transgender actors in his shows “provided they could perform the role”.

He said: “I wouldn’t have any issue casting (trans actors) provided they could perform the role.

“One’s got to think that if you had written a high coloratura soprano part, you’ve got to have somebody who can sing it.

“If you’ve written a part for a deep bass voice, you’ve got to have somebody who can hit those notes.

“But provided they could sing the role and you wouldn’t have to change the music, I’d have no concern at all.”