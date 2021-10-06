New trailer offers glimpse of Peter Dinklage in Cyrano

New trailer offers glimpse of Peter Dinklage in Cyrano
Peter Dinklage (Matt Crossick/PA)
Wed, 06 Oct, 2021 - 16:26
Tom Horton, PA

A new trailer for upcoming film Cyrano has featured Peter Dinklage, Hayley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison Jr and Ben Mendelsohn.

The film, directed by Joe Wright, is an adaptation of the French play Cyrano de Bergerac.

Game Of Thrones star Dinklage plays the lead role of Cyrano de Bergerac in the love story.

The Magnificent Seven star Bennett plays the part of Roxanne, who finds herself in a love triangle with Cyrano and Harrison Jr’s character Christian.

The trailer shows Cyrano helping Christian to win over Roxanne, who he has himself fallen in love with.

The soundtrack to the film features music written and composed by The National musicians Bryce Dessner and Aaron Dessner.

It will feature vocals from Dinklage, Bennet and Harrison Jr, as well as performances from the London Contemporary Orchestra and pianist Vikingur Olafsson.

A tweet from the makers of the film said: “Experience the greatest love story ever told.”

The film will be released in January.

